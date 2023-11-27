PIASA - With all of his extracurriculars, community service hours and academic honors, ambitious senior Carson Burns stays busy in and out of school.

In recognition of his hard work, Carson Burns is a Southwestern High School Student of the Month for Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter.

Burns has made a name for himself at Southwestern. He is consistently on the high honor roll and has received Student of the Month recognitions from Southwestern twice already. Everybody at school knows Burns as the person who does the morning announcements, an extra responsibility given to trustworthy students.

Because of his high grades and over a hundred community service hours, Burns has been a member of the National Honor Society for three years now. He is also an important part of the school’s production class, which involves “making team/individual banners, laser cutting wood/plastics, creating designs for signs/banners, 3D printing and sublimation (printing dye/designs onto t-shirts).” This class combines math, science and art, making it an ideal choice for well-rounded students.

Burns works at JP Burns Excavating and referees soccer games. When he’s not working or studying, he is usually volunteering at an assisted living facility or helping out at the school’s concession stand during games.

Though he stays busy, Burns spends his free time playing soccer or basketball. He enjoys playing for fun and has played competitively on the high school teams before. He also loves going to the movies and spending time with his friends, which is especially important to him as he prepares to move to Texas for college.

“[I’m] hoping to attend the University of Texas at Austin and major in aerospace or mechanical engineering,” he shared.

Congratulations to Carson for this recognition by Southwestern High School and Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter!

