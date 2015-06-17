Two cars collided around 3:05 p.m. today at the intersection of Belle Street and Mitchell Street in Alton.

Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department were dispatched and on the scene in rapid fashion after a call about the accident.

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Rob Frank said one car tried to make a turn on to Mitchell and slid into a car sitting at the stop sign. The roads were wet throughout Alton after considerable rain on Wednesday.

The initial call to dispatchers stated a person driving one of the vehicles was unconscious, but Frank said he was not unconscious, but not real coherent when Alton Fire Department and Police members arrived on the scene.

"The teenage driver was taken to Saint Anthony's Health Center by ambulance," Frank said.

The accident created attention in that end of Belle Street from nearby neighbors who were out on the street after the crash.

