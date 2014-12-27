Damian Pohlman and Sam Barczewski soar up in the air toward the basket in Friday action in Carrollton.

Calhoun and Griggsville-Perry battled it to the final tick of the clock Friday night in the Carrollton Holiday Tournament with the Warriors winning 77-76.

Mitchell Bick recorded 21 points to lead Calhoun. Riley Bradshaw led Griggsville-Perry with 24 points.

“We started out with our normal open door defense and they took advantage of it and shot the ball well,” Calhoun coach Ryan Graner said. “We spent the remainder of the game playing catch up. They shot the ball extremely well. We stepped up our defense in the second half when we needed to and with a few breaks and bounces, we were able to pull it out.”

The win pushed Calhoun to 7-0.

Griggsville-Perry defeated Brussels 78-47. Bradshaw had 18 points in that game. Keaton Rose had 15 points for Brussels.

In other games, Carrollton topped Beardstown 59-42. Luke Palan had 23 points and Jacob Smith added 18 for the Hawks, now 6-1.

Beardstown beat Brussels 66-30. Reese Kiel and Joey Ohlendorf had five points each for Brussels.

Nathan Stephens of Brussels goes up against a Griggsville-Perry opponent in Jersey Tourney on Friday.

