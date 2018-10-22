CARROLLTON – Water in the City of Carrollton will not be available between the hours of 11:30 p.m. Monday night and 5 a.m. Tuesday morning in order to address a “substantial” water leak.

Carrollton Public Works Director Mike Snyder said the leak is one of a few discovered when a leak detection contractor checked the city's water system. It is located on the corner of Third and Sycamore. Snyder described it as substantial, adding it was a fairly large leak running 24/7. It is located where two four-inch pipes intersect and branch in a “T” formation. The cause of the leak, Snyder said, is likely due to age.

To remedy the leak, the entire four-inch pipe must be removed and replaced. Since there are no valves in place to prevent backwash, the entire water system must be stopped for the work to be done. In order to ensure this issue will inconvenience the least amount of people, Snyder said the work will be done overnight instead of during normal business hours.

Due to regulations regarding this sort of work on municipal water systems, there will be a boil order in place following the pipe's replacement. Water samples will be taken to a lab Tuesday morning, following the job's completion. Once those are returned, assuming they are clean, the boil order is expected to be lifted within about 24 hours, or no later the Wednesday evening, Snyder said.

