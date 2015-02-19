Carrollton School District cancels events; reschedules basketball game Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Tonight’s events for the Carrollton School District are cancelled for tonight. Carrollton’s varsity boys were scheduled to play Illinois School for the Deaf and Brussels junior varsity was scheduled to play at Carrollton. The junior high girls volleyball game was scheduled to be played at Jerseyville St. Francis. Article continues after sponsor message The boys varsity basketball game has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip