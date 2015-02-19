Carrollton School District cancels events; reschedules basketball game
February 19, 2015 11:40 AM
Tonight’s events for the Carrollton School District are cancelled for tonight.
Carrollton’s varsity boys were scheduled to play Illinois School for the Deaf and Brussels junior varsity was scheduled to play at Carrollton. The junior high girls volleyball game was scheduled to be played at Jerseyville St. Francis.
The boys varsity basketball game has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2.
