Sam Coonrod was took it all in stride. At halftime at Carrollton High School his number 33 was officially retired in front of the people that supported him in his high school days. Fittingly, the Hawks had scored 33 points by halftime.

“It’s an honor. That’s all you can say, it’s an honor,” Coonrod said.

He is the first ever baseball player at Carrollton to have his number retired and the first to ever be drafted.

Coonrod was selected in the 5th round, 148th overall, by the San Francisco Giants in the 2014 Major League Baseball Draft.

Coonrod was a three-sport athlete at Carrollton playing football, basketball, and baseball. His most memorable accomplishment was help lead the Hawks to a 33-1-1 record and capture the Class 1A IHSA state championship in 2011. That is his favorite memory.

“Winning state,” Coonrod said with a laugh.

During his senior season he boasted a 12-0 record with a 1.34 ERA. Coonrod struck out 113 batters with 28 walks. He tallied a whopping five no hitters as well. He was also pretty good at the plate. Coonrod had a .435 batting average with the role as the cleanup hitter. He knocked in 35 RBI’s, got 43 hits in 99 at bats, and scored 38 runs.

For his performances he earned the following accolades: Player of the Year by the State Journal-Register, the Alton Telegraph and the Jacksonville Journal not to mention earning all-state honors.

During his baseball career he was named all-conference for four years and a State Journal-Register all-area selection for three years.

He credits the coaching he received in Carrollton and that it had a huge impact on him.

“Coach [Greg] Pohlman always taught to me to pretend that someone is always watching. That’s stuck with me since,” Coonrod said.

In high school Coonrod could throw up to 93 MPH, which overwhelmed just about every hitter he faced.

“It was pretty easy. I would just throw it by people,” Coonrod said “It’s more pitching now than just throwing it in high school.”

In three seasons at Southern Illinois Carbondale Coonrod compiled an 8-17 record, but sported a 3.96 ERA with 199 strikeouts to 116 walks. He is also the earliest Saluki to be drafted since Cody Allen in 2008.

He has already made early strides as a professional. In the Giants Arizona League he posted a 1-0 record in 15 appearances. He started in five games, struck out 25 hitters, and walked 6. His ERA was 3.90.

Coonrod feels content on where he is at right now in the Giants organization. All signs are pointing at him starting out in Class A for the Augusta Green Jackets or for the Advanced A the San Jose Giants.

“It’s a good feeling to know that you are in good hands with good coaches that will take care of you,” Coonrod said.

