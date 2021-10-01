Carrollton Quarterback Grant Pohlman Is One Of Comeback Stories Of Year In Region, Leads Hawks Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CARROLLTON - Carrollton's football team walked away with a huge 34-16 win over arch-rival Greenfield-Northwestern on Friday and one of the keys in this game and all the rest for the Hawks was a multi-purpose athlete quarterback Grant Pohlman. Pohlman rushed for two touchdowns and passed for two more in Carrollton's key WIVC South triumph over the Tigers. Grant is likely the biggest comeback story this fall in area sports after his recovery from elbow surgery. After five games, Pohlman had 497 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns, 455 passing yards with five touchdowns this season. Carrollton is ranked No. 4 by Associated Press going into the Greenfield-Northwestern matchup. The Tigers defeated state-ranked West Central 36-30 last week, while the Hawks topped Calhoun-Brussels 65-6. "I got hurt at the end of September 2020," Pohlman said. "I had the surgery to repair my UCL (Ulnar Collateral Ligament) on October 12, 2020. It definitely challenged me mentally and physically because for the first five months I was able to do nothing besides drive myself to therapy at Mercy sports medicine in St. Louis and watch all my friends I grew up with play ball without me in football, basketball, and a little bit of baseball. "It was the toughest thing I have ever had to do. My favorite sport is baseball. I grew up playing school and travel ball for 9 months a year and even after all that time it has never gotten old. I have already verbally committed to Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield, Illinois, to continue my academic and baseball career. I am looking forward to playing baseball and basketball. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! "I did get to play in the last couple games of my junior year baseball season, but only got to hit and play second base because of my arm. We made it to sectionals and lost to Father McGivney High School. I also got to play summer basketball this past summer and finished with a record of 17-2. By saying that, my senior class and I will be looking to win our first regional of our high school careers. The baseball regional title meant a lot to me, the coaching staff, and the players." Grant said going into that baseball season he didn’t know if he was going to be able to play or not, but as more time went on the better his arm was getting because of the therapy he was doing. "Towards the end of my physical therapy, I had to do a test on my arm with my therapist to see if I was where I needed to be to play, and luckily I was. When I heard the news I couldn’t believe it was finally time and that only made me want to play harder and want more than I have ever wanted because of how much time I missed. "Then, to win that regional, it meant everything. My goals for the rest of the year are to help all sports teams I play on go as far as we can. It is an honor to be able to follow in the footsteps of my dad (Justin Pohlman), his dad (Dave Pohlman), and my cousins." Grant Pohlman said it means a lot to him to keep the Pohlman athletic legacy alive and well in Carrollton. "I hope I am able to make them all proud," he said. "My moms' name is Mandy Pohlman and my dad's name is Justin Pohlman. My parents mean a lot to me and I couldn’t imagine everyday life without them. "My dad has coached me my whole life in football, baseball, and basketball. In fact, he is still coaching me in high school baseball. He has taught me everything I need to know about life. My parents have played a huge role in my life and have made me who I am today." More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip