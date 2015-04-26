Carrollton pole vaulter leads way for team
April 26, 2015 9:40 PM
Carrollton was led by Claire Meyer with a third-place finish in the pole vault on Thursday in the Alton Invitational, clearing 9-0. The vault sets up Meyer for some strong consideration in the post-season meets in Carrollton’s enrollment classification.
Carrollton competed against several larger, powerhouse schools in Thursday’s meet. Carrollton scored 13 team points in the meet.