Carrollton was led by Claire Meyer with a third-place finish in the pole vault on Thursday in the Alton Invitational, clearing 9-0. The vault sets up Meyer for some strong consideration in the post-season meets in Carrollton’s enrollment classification.

Carrollton competed against several larger, powerhouse schools in Thursday’s meet. Carrollton scored 13 team points in the meet.

 