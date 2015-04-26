Carrollton pole vaulter leads way for team Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Carrollton was led by Claire Meyer with a third-place finish in the pole vault on Thursday in the Alton Invitational, clearing 9-0. The vault sets up Meyer for some strong consideration in the post-season meets in Carrollton’s enrollment classification. Article continues after sponsor message Carrollton competed against several larger, powerhouse schools in Thursday’s meet. Carrollton scored 13 team points in the meet. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip