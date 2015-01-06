Carrollton lost a close boys basketball game to Griggsville-Perry 66-63 at Griggsville on Saturday.

The Hawks fell behind 20-6 at the end of the first quarter and made only 23 of 69 shots in the game while Griggsville-Perry was 21 of 37 from the field.

Griggsville-Perry was 20 of 35 at the free-throw line, compared to Carrollton (10 of 15).

Luke Gillingham led the Hawks with 22 points; Cody Leonard had 17 points. Luke Palan had 13 points.

Article continues after sponsor message

Carrollton hosts Routt on Thursday night, then plays in the Winchester Tourney.

“I love the tradition at Winchester and we have a great history there,” Carrollton coach Jeff Krumwiede said. “It is a loaded field from which eight or nine teams realistically may have a chance at winning it. PORTACA returns several players from the 2A state team and is a clear favorite, but they will have to play well to even get past Central on Saturday morning.”

Krumwiede pointed out that Carrollton hasn’t won the Winchester Tourney since 2010, but he said he hopes the team lives up its No. 2 seed this time.

“Our first game with Western will be tough as well,” he said.

More like this: