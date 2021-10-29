Carrollton plays at home in their Class 1A opener, Triad hosts suburban Chicago team Country Club Hills Hillcrest in Class 5A, East St. Louis opens up at home in Class 6A against Riverside-Brookfield, and Collinsville will play its first postseason game in 11 years at home against Geneva in IHSA football playoffs Saturday after a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic at sites throughout the state.

In Class 1A, Carrollton will go against Shelbyville in a 1 p.m home Saturday kickoff in Class 1A, while Breese Mater Dei Catholic hosts Carmi White County in a Class 2A game Friday night at 7:15 p.m., Piasa Southwestern plays at Benton in Class 3A Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m, while Carlinville hosts DuQuoin at 2 p.m., the Eagles and Raiders play at Quincy's Flinn Stadium Friday night at 7 p.m in Class 4A, while Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic hosts Columbia at 7 p.m. Salem is at Breese Central Saturday evening at 6 p.m. and Cahokia is at Rochester at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

In Class 5A, Triad plays at home against Hillcrest in a 3 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, with Dunlap playing at Mascoutah in a 2 p.m. start, East Side plays at home to Riverside-Brookfield in a Class 6A tilt at 3 p.m. Saturday, Collinsville is at home against Geneva in a Class 7A matchup at 3 p.m at Kahok Stadium.

Carrollton is led by quarterback Grant Pohlman, who has thrown for 1,235 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing for 940 yards and 18 touchdowns. Harley Angel has run for 797 yards and 18 touchdowns, while Gus Coonrod has ran for 193 yards and six scores. Kyle Leonard is the leading receiver for the Hawks with 35 catches for 609 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Triad's leading runner is Jason Randoll, with 510 yards and four touchdowns, while Ryan Hazelwood had added 366 yards on the ground and seven touchdowns. Randoll has also caught 12 passes for 104 yards, while Juliano Cigliana has eight catches for 194 yards and four touchdowns.

The Flyers' powerful offense is led by sophomore quarterback Robert "Pops" Battle, who's thrown 127 completions for 1,896 yards and 19 touchdowns, while adding 179 yards on the ground and five touchdowns. Ali Wells leads the East Side ground attack with 499 yards rushing and six touchdowns, while Tyrone Martin had added 387 yards and seven touchdowns. "Touchdown" Luther Burden III, who recently committed to Missouri, is one of the nation's best receivers, with 49 receptions for 776 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Collinsville's turnaround to an 8-1 record is one of the biggest stories in St. Louis area football this season, and it's led by quarterback Kolby Anderson, who's thrown for 78 completions and 1,385 yards and 21 touchdowns, while running for 563 yards and seven touchdowns. Jerry Richardson is the leading rusher for the Kahoks, with 1,322 yards and 14 touchdowns, along with 17 receptions for 366 yards and four touchdowns. Darren Pennell has caught 20 balls for 284 yards and six touchdowns.

The winners all advance to the second round, which will take place next weekend, Nov. 5-6, with sites and kickoff times to be announced Monday afternoon at the IHSA offices.

