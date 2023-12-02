CARROLLTON – Carrollton High School Principal Leslee Frazier is pleased to announce that 3 students from the [High School name] graduating class of 2024 have been designated as Illinois State Scholars.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), the state’s college access and financial aid agency, presents this important recognition of academic achievement to exceptional Illinois high school students annually. This year, nearly 16,700 honorees join the other outstanding students who have been honored since the designation was first introduced in 1958.

The following Carrollton High School students were named 2024-25 Illinois State Scholars: Braylon Rhoades, Lexi Staples, and Piper Steinacher

“On behalf of ISAC, congratulations to all our Illinois State Scholars for their extraordinary academic achievements,” said ISAC Executive Director Eric Zarnikow. “These high school seniors managed through the personal and learning challenges of the pandemic for several years of high school, and their accomplishments reflect their passion and dedication to academic pursuits. We also want to acknowledge and thank families, counselors, educators, mentors, and communities for their encouragement and often invaluable support in helping students along each step of their educational path.”

The Illinois State Scholar designation is a non-monetary award. Each State Scholar will receive a congratulatory letter and a Certificate of Achievement from ISAC.

Additionally, awardees can download an official Illinois State Scholar Program badge to display on their online profiles, social media platforms, and share with their high school counselors, colleges, employers, family members and others. Note that the Illinois State Scholar Program announces honorees based on the year they would begin any postsecondary education, not based on the year they graduate from high school.

