CARROLLTON - Carrollton High School is getting ready to host their annual Career Fair in the high school’s gymnasium on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

With the goal of showcasing the various career opportunities that can be found in the local area, the school is inviting businesses to send representatives to the Career Fair to inform students of the opportunities available.

“Our goals are to show off the different careers that can be found in our community or a short drive away, as well as for those of you who are looking for potential employees to have a chance to interact with and recruit our students,” the school said in a press release. “This event also allows our students to work on much needed social skills by having the chance to interact with you.

“Even in a small community such as ours, we are lucky to have a vast diversity of career choices for our students should they decide that they want to remain a part of our community upon completing their education.”

Tables will be provided for each business to set up their display, which may consist of simulators, games, models, and more which are all “more than welcome.” Display set-up will begin at 8 a.m. with students being sent in at 9 a.m.

Lunch will also be provided from 11:35 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. for all exhibitors before the event concludes at 1 p.m. If the event is “snowed out” due to severe weather on Feb. 22, the school has designated a backup date for the next day on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.

Those interested in attending can sign up at this link. Attendees are asked to email bhartwick@c-hawks.org by Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024 and indicate how many will be in your party for lunch. Also be sure to indicate if your table needs to be near a power source and/or if you would prefer chairs or no chairs at your table.

Carrollton High School is located at 950 Third St. in Carrollton. To learn more about last year’s successful Career Fair, see this story on Riverbender.com.

