Carrollton Hawks football game moved to 3 p.m Saturday against Mendon Unity
September 4, 2015 2:15 PM
The Carrollton Hawks will be playing its home football game this weekend at 3 p.m. Saturday at Carrollton High School against Mendon Unity.
The game was scheduled for 7 tonight, but was moved because of light issues.
Carrollton is trying to rebound after a 26-14 loss last week to Brown County.
