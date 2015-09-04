The Carrollton Hawks will be playing its home football game this weekend at 3 p.m. Saturday at Carrollton High School against Mendon Unity.

The game was scheduled for 7 tonight, but was moved because of light issues.

Carrollton is trying to rebound after a 26-14 loss last week to Brown County.

