CARROLLTON - Making it to a state championship in any high school sport is a privilege, and Carrollton’s Noah Robinson battled his way to the IHSA Class 1A golf championship in Bloomington at Prairie Vista Golf Course.

In the end, he was satisfied with all of his hard work paying off.

“I was really happy. This is probably the hardest I’ve ever worked. The goal was to go to state and do well,” Robinson said. “It was a good time. Even not playing golf we had a good time. We ate at Olive Garden; it’s my favorite [restaurant]. Playing on the course is always nice, and I made some friends.”

He finished tied for 48th with seven other golfers in the first round but in the second round he vastly improved and finished tied for 22nd place with Hunter Keith from Bismarck-Henning shooting a 161. Robinson is proof that if you put in the work then success will come and he’d have to drive far to improve in the offseason.

“On an average week, I’d usually head to Winchester every day. I’d probably go five days a week. I’d play nine or 18 [holes] and if I had problems with hitting or putting I would devote time after the round to fix anything.”

Robinson is no John Daly, and his weakness is driving the ball, but he makes up for it with his wedge and short game.

“I don’t hit the ball very far compared to the other kids, so I have to work on my long [drives]. My short game saves me.”

As far as favorite golfers go, Jordan Spieth is at the top of Robinson’s list because of his world-class ability, but also Spieth’s down to earth mentality.

“I like watching him because he’s really modest and a good guy.”

Robinson says that his parents remember him getting into golf when he was two years but actually didn’t get serious about the sport when he was in seventh grade.

“I used to do basketball and baseball, but then I dropped them just to focus on golf. In my seventh and eighth grade year both times. That’s when I really took it seriously.”

Moving forward, Robinson wants to play in college and is looking at Lewis and Clark College in the short term, and aims to attend SIU-Edwardsville in the long-term and play golf there was well.

