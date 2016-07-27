Carrollton, East Alton natives receive degrees from Blackburn College Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CARLINVILLE - On Saturday, May 7, 2016, two students earned Bachelor's degrees from Blackburn College in Carlinville, IL at the 147th Commencement Ceremony. Commencement speaker, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs earned an Honorary Doctorate of Human Letters before giving his address. The two graduated with 94 other students.



Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, Illinois. One of the seven work colleges in the U.S., Blackburn is the only one with a student-managed Work Program. Blackburn was also ranked by US News as one of the Top 50 Midwest Colleges in 2016 and the #5 Best Value in Regional Colleges in the Midwest; and The Washington Monthly ranked the college as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois for 2016 and among the top 50 in the U.S.



Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Carrollton, IL Nathanial Boulch, Biology-Pre-Med & Other Health Professions Track East Alton, IL Bryan Bethel, Graphic Arts More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip