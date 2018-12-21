CARROLLTON - Illinois State Police are investigating a two-unit crash with one fatality that occurred at 9:04 a.m. Friday, Dec. 21, on U.S. Route 67 at Macoupin Creek Bottom in Greene County.

The driver of what ISP describes Unit 1 in its report - Mary Griffth, 47, of Carrollton died from injuries suffered in the accident.

This is directly from the ISP report:

Unit 1 - 2006 Chevrolet Impala Unit 2- 2003 Dodge Stratus.

Unit 1 Driver - Bryce Dooley, 26 years old, Decatur, IL.

Unit 1 Passenger - Hailey Taylor, 25 years old, Pana, IL.

Unit 2 Driver - Mary Griffith, deceased, 47 years old, Carrollton, IL.

Unit 2 Passenger - Shyanne Griffith, 19 years old, Carrollton, IL.

Unit 2 Passenger - Female juvenile, 1 years old, Jerseyville, IL.

Unit 2 Passenger - Female juvenile, 11 years old, Carrollton

Unit One was northbound on US Route 67 at Macoupin Creek Bottom and Unit Two was southbound at the same location. For an unknown reason, Unit One crossed the center line into the path of Unit Two and struck Unit Two head-on. The driver of Unit Two was transported by Survival Flight to Mercy Hospital in Saint Louis, Mo., in critical condition. The driver of Unit Two was later pronounced deceased at Mercy Hospital in Saint Louis, Mo.

The driver and passenger of Unit One were transported to Thomas Boyd Hospital by Greene County Ambulance, in Carrollton, IL. AIR EVAC attempted to transport the passenger of Unit One to Memorial Hospital in Springfield, IL. Due to the poor weather conditions, Unit One passenger was transported by Greene County Ambulance Service to Memorial Hospital in Springfield, IL. US Route 67 was shut down for approximately

The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU).

