TUESDAY'S SCORES

BOYS BASKETBALL

TRIAD MID-WINTER CLASSIC

Granite City 71, Riverview Gardens 61

Highland 48, Triad 44

CHICK-FIL-A CLASSIC AT BELLEVILLE EAST

McClure 67, Belleville East 66

Belleville East 63, Normandy 14

NASHVILLE INVITATIONAL

Teutopolis 50, Breese Mater Dei 49

Nashville 63, Mascoutah 39

OKAWVILLE INVITATIONAL

Madison 76, Vandalia 54

LITCHFIELD INVITATIONAL

Civic Memorial 45, Nokomis 36

Taylorville 83, Roxana 56

Greenville 70, Metro-East Lutheran 53

NON-TOURNEY

Carrollton 73, North Greene 52

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SCOTT CREDIT UNION HIGHLAND INVITATIONAL

Triad 50, Nokomis 36

Belleville Althoff 48, Okawville 45

Belleville West 46, Nashville 21

Highland 63, Taylorville 50

REGULAR SEASON

Alton 52, Granite City 41

Alton Marquette 54, Metro-East Lutheran 52

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Illinois State 64, Drake 56

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SIU-Edwardsville 60, Southeast Missouri State 48

BOYS BASKETBALL

Two times is the charm as the Carrollton Hawks topped the North Greene Spartans 73-52 in White Hall on Tuesday night for the second time this season.

“We had a strong game field goal percentage wise, which gave us a great shot to win,” Carrollton head coach Jeff Krumwiede said.

Cody Leonard had a game high 24 points for the Hawks, fresh off a solid showing at the Winchester Tournament.

“The key for him is to stay on the floor, stay out of foul trouble, and play within the offense,” Krumwiede said. “As long as we can keep him within himself and the offense he’s going to have a great night.”

Luke Palan was next up with 21, with 15 coming in the first half. Jacob Smith finished with 13 points and Luke Gillingham had 11.

Logan Ross, who had 14 points, led North Greene. Elijah Barber finished with 11 and Andrew Davis added 9. The Spartans were without leading scorer Connor Vincent, who is out with a broken wrist.

This WIVC league game started out very even as both sides traded baskets throughout the first quarter. The Hawks led 17-13 after the quarter and it was still back and forth for much of the second frame until Davis was whistled for a technical after he fouled Palan on a lay-up attempt. The Hawks got up 30-23 after sinking both foul shots, but North Greene fought to get within two at 30-28 with a minute to go. But Carrollton quickly got back their three-possession lead by taking advantage of a couple of Spartan turnovers to take a 36-28 lead into the locker room.

Carrollton slowly pulled away from North Greene in the third quarter. Leonard would muscle his way in the paint and get buckets, while Smith would attack from the right wing and kiss the ball off the glass for baskets. Most of the scoring was done without Palan’s presence because of foul trouble.

“This is the best we’ve played without him,” Krumwiede said. “The whole team did a nice job and allowed me to keep Palan over there for much longer than I normally would.”

Late in the frame Leonard leaked out in a fast break and got a dunk to the joy of the Carrollton faithful.

“That’s his first one. He’s had some other opportunities, but the situation hasn’t been quite right,” Krumwiede said. “I’m happy for him because not many kids can say that they get a chance to do that.”

The game was in control for the Hawks going into the fourth quarter at 57-40 and it would get as big as 71-49.

Carrollton (14-3) (3-1 WIVC) will travel to Pleasant Hill to take on the Wolves at 7:30 PM on Friday. North Greene (8-6) (3-1 WIVC) will try to snap their three-game losing skid as they host Brown County at 7:30 PM on Friday.

GREENVILLE 70, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 59: A 21-point second half proved to be Metro-East Lutheran's undoing as the Knights dropped a 70-59 decision to Greenville in their pool play finale of the Litchfield Invitational Tuesday.

The game started fairly even, the Comets holding just a 34-32 lead at the break, but a pair of 18-point third and final quarters gave them their final margin of victory.

Teddy Fifer led the Knights with 20 points, with Kobe Krone adding 10.

The tournament continues through Saturday.

TAYLORVILLE 83, ROXANA 58; Taylorville ran out to a big lead early and was never headed as the Tornadoes downed Roxana 83-58 in Litchfield Tournament pool play Tuesday.

Taylorville took a 28-15 lead at quarter time and expanded on it throughout the game.

Trace Gentry led the Shells with 23 points, with Randy Skiff adding 10. The Tornadoes were led by Mitchell Rhymes with 16 points, with Blake Heimsness and Lane Ruppert adding 14 each, Eric Dust 11 and Cole Owens 10.

The tournament runs through the weekend.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 45, NOKOMIS 36; Civic Memorial outscored Nokomis 16-2 in the final quarter to take a 45-36 win in Litchfield Tournament pool play Tuesday.

The Eagles trailed the Redskins 34-29 at three-quarter time, but their big final quarter put the game away.

Zack Lehnen led the Eagles with 11 points, with Brett Lane and Brandon Hampton each getting 10. Nokomis was led by Reid Detmers with 16 points, followed by Macus Chausse with 14.

The tournament concludes on the weekend.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 60, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 48: SIU-Edwardsville took its winning streak to six in a row with a 60-48 win over Southeast Missouri State in an Ohio Valley Conference game at Cape Girardeau's Show-Me Center Tuesday.

The win marked the Cougars' longest winning string since 2007-08 and its longest ever in NCAA Division I play.

Tierry Austin led the Cougars, 11-9 overall and 6-1 in the OVC, with 14 points, with Donshel Beck adding 11 and Micha Jones and Gwen Adams 10 each. Jones also grabbed 10 rebounds on the night.

The Redhawks, 8-12 overall and 1-6 in the OVC, were led by Erin Bollman with 14 points.

Earlier in the day, the Cougars' Shronda Butts was named league Newcomer of the Week for the third time in the last four weeks and fourth time overall this season.

SIUE hosts Murray State in a 4 p.m. OVC clash Saturday at Vadalabene Center.

