When Carrollton and Calhoun get together, everyone knows it will be a battle to the end, no matter what sport.

In Saturday’s IHSA Class 1A regional baseball championship, Carrollton used what Coach Greg Pohlman described as “Ozzie Smith types of plays on defense,” to defeat Calhoun 4-2.

“We beat a good team today; Calhoun was solid,” an elated Pohlman said following the game. “Pitching on both sides was fantastic. The game was played better than most pro games. We were fortunate to get four runs.”

The victory was just one more feather in the cap of football and basketball standouts Jacob Smith and Luke Palan in their long athletic careers with the Hawks.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are a young team; we only have three kids playing out of the senior class – Jacob Smith, Luke Palan and Logan Gardner,” Pohlman said. “I told them all year long to keep believing in themselves. We look forward each year to playing in post season and play a tough schedule.”

Carrollton moved to 19-8-1 with the win and will play at Carlinville at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Class 1A sectional matchup against Okawville. Calhoun closes with a 27-8 mark after an exceptional overall season. The Warriors had won 16 straight games going into the matchup. Cole Brannan was the winning pitcher for Carrollton, going the distance and striking out six batters.

Freshmen Tyler Barnett and Blake Struble both had two hits for the Hawks. Mitch Bick paced Calhoun with three hits, a game high. Jacob Smith, Kolten Bottom and Hayden Stringer each picked up a hit for Carrollton.

More like this: