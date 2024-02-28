CARROLLTON - The Carrollton Community Unit School District #1 Board of Education has announced the hiring of Jason Bauer as its next superintendent for the 2024-2025 school year.

Bauer currently serves as Pana Community Unit School District #8 superintendent. He has been in his role with the Pana School District since 2017.

He was also previously co-superintendent/junior/senior high school principal for Donovan Community Unit School District #3. He was also Donovan’s junior/senior high school principal from 2010-2014 and was Dean of Students for Waterloo High School from 2009-2010. In addition, he has experience as a classroom teacher and has coached basketball, baseball, volleyball and tennis at various times between the years of 2000-2009. He had stops in Rantoul (2000-2001), Germany (2001-2002), Casey-Westfield (2002-2004) and Bunker Hill (2004-2009).

Jason’s wife, Amy, currently teaches Title I reading at North Elementary School in Nokomis. The Bauers have a daughter, Lilly, who is a 14-year-old freshman at Pana High School.

Bauer said his interests include boating and outdoor activities, family vacations and in general he is a sports enthusiast.

Bauer also added that he “looks forward to building positive professional working relationships with the board of education, administration, teachers, parents, students, community members, and all the stakeholders to ensure that the students of Carrollton receive a high quality and meaningful educational experience that will prepare them for future success."

Bauer will assume his duties as superintendent at Carrollton on July 1, 2024. He will take over for Les Stevens, who is currently serving as interim superintendent.

