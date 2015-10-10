SEE LIVE GAME COVERAGE BELOW:

HARDIN - The tradition never graduates theme is starting to become a reality for the Carrollton Hawks because it isn’t normal that a team wins four consecutive, outright conference titles in a row.

It’s all real now as the Hawks shutout the Calhoun Warriors 44-0 in Hardin on Friday night.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” Carrollton head coach Nick Flowers said. “I don’t think there were a lot of people giving them the shot to win WIVC South. This group of boys was very determined each and every week.”

This was perhaps the most complete game Carrollton has played all season long with the defense shutting out Calhoun and the offense was firing on all cylinders.

“The line improved. When the line improves then everything improves,” Carrollton quarterback Wade Prough said.

Prough threw for 173 yards on 6 of 9 attempts.

He threw two touchdown passes, one to Tyler Frye and the other to Cole Brannan.

For Brannan that was one of his four end zone appearances. He had three additional rushing touchdowns and ran for 67 yards on 11 carries.

Jerrett Smith rushed for a touchdown and ran the ball 12 times for 103 yards.

“Jerrett and Cole are our playmakers and we’re going to try and get the ball to them in some way, shape, or form,” Flowers said.

Pointed out by Prough, the Hawks offensive line had improved and seems to be getting better each week.

“They’ve definitely taken things personal because all they heard all season long was we graduated the senior class and they’re still hearing that,” Flowers said. “I’m proud of the offensive line tonight.”

On the other side of the ball the defensive line was just as impressive as well as the whole defensive unit.

“I was really proud of the way our defensive linemen attacked and they didn’t let the offense come get them, we went and got them,” Flowers said.

Calhoun star running back Wes Klocke was held to 39 yards on 11 carries while the Warriors leading rusher, quarterback Blake Booth finished with -3 yards on the ground, he did have a better time throwing though as he recorded 62 passing yards.

As a team Calhoun rushed for 64 yards on 29 carries.

“We flew to the ball tonight,” Flowers said. “I felt like we defended their option-offense about as well you can defend an option-offense. I was very happy with our defensive backs making open field tackles and the way our linebackers pursued.”

Carrollton held Calhoun to a three and out on the first series of the game and then scored on a three-play drive on the ensuing possession capped by a 21-yard rushing touchdown by Smith

Brannan ran in from 9-yards out early in the second quarter to put the Hawks up 16-0.

Prough asserted himself into the game by throwing two straight touchdowns to Frye and Brannan with three minutes left in the first half to give Carrollton a 30-0 lead.

Brannan added another 9-yard run to start off the second half on a drive that lasted 23 seconds.

Then he finished off the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run with 9:39 left in the game when there was a running clock.

