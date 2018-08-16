ALTON - Carrollton Bank in Alton is known for its community approach, but something that captivates people during the summer is its program where they distribute free ice cream at a variety of businesses with Frosty Treats.

Frosty Treats provides the mobile ice cream truck and Carrollton Bank employees join the parade and meet with employees at different businesses.

“We go to different businesses in Alton and Godfrey about three Thursdays during the summer,” Carrollton Bank’s Steve Thompson said. “The ice cream days are something we really enjoy. We all enjoy giving back to the community.”

