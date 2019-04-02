EDWARDSVILLE - Carrollton Bank opened today in the Madison Mutual building, at the corner of Buchanan and Park.

“We’re excited to be opening here,” said Tom Hough, CEO of Carrollton Bank. “When we open a new bank, it’s based on finding really good bankers, with deep roots in their community. And we’ve found several outstanding Edwardsville bankers to build our bank around.”

Bill Barlow will serve as president of the Edwardsville Carrollton Bank. Barlow, along with Dan Abegg, Shannon Bond, Nikki Woelfel, and Matt Warren have over 75 years of Edwardsville banking experience.

“Our team has worked with hundreds of businesses and families in the Edwardsville community for decades. Carrollton Bank feels very familiar,” said Barlow, “we can take care of our customers the way we used to.”

Edwardsville will be Carrollton’s 11th bank, including offices in Alton, O’Fallon, Jerseyville and Carrollton.

Hough is the fifth generation in an unbroken string of family members to lead the bank since it was founded in Carrollton, Illinois, in 1877. Carrollton Bank is a privately held, employee-owned bank with $1.7 billion in assets and also has offices in St. Charles, Clayton, Des Peres, Creve Coeur, St. Louis Hills and Springfield, Illinois.

