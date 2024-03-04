CARROLLTON - Carrollton and Greenfield firefighters battled a serious blaze on Saturday, March 2, 2024, on Sycamore in Carrollton.

Carrollton Fire Chief Tim Thaxton said on Monday, March 4, 2024, that his crew received a call at 11:45 a.m. of a fire in the 800 block of Sycamore. He said because of the severity of the fire, a mutual aid request was called for the Greenfield Fire Department to respond.

Chief Thaxton said firefighters battled the blaze for about three hours.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It was a two-story home with an addition on the back side of the house,” he explained. “It was the time of day when we had enough to show up and Greenfield was there with mutual aid in just minutes.”

Chief Thaxton said some of the home was salvaged, but there was significant damage in the kitchen, the porch area and even the bedrooms.

He said the homeowners were out of state at the time of the fire and two family members came to the scene to help obtain some of the valuables left in the home.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but the Carrollton Fire Department is investigating.

More like this: