The Baseball Hall of Fame has announced the 36 candidates who are on the ballot to be elected as the 2018 Hall of Fame class.

Among those first-time names added to the list are former St. Louis Cardinals Chris Carpenter, Jason Isringhausen, and Scott Rolen.

In 15 seasons, Carpenter compiled a won-loss record of 144-94 and was the 2005 Cy Young Award winner in the National League. He was a part of two World Series championships and was a 3-time All-Star.

After spending his first two seasons as a starter, Isringhausen moved to the bullpen for the next 14 seasons and racked up 300 saves in the process.

The NL Rookie of the Year in 1997, Rolen won the Rawlings Gold Glove for third basemen eight times over his 17 big league seasons. He finished with 2077 hits and averaged 25 HRs and 102 RBIs per season in his career. A 7-time All-Star, Rolen was also part of the 2006 St. Louis Cardinals World Championship team with Carpenter and Isringhausen.

Besides the trio of Cardinal newcomers, Larry Walker returns to the ballot for his 8th chance to be elected into Cooperstown.

Chipper Jones, Jim Thome, and Omar Vizquel are among the other standout newcomers to the ballot with Trevor Hoffman and Vladimir Guerrero among those who narrowly missed out on election last year.

Over 400 members of BBWAA will receive the ballots and then be able to cast their votes on up to 10 of the candidates. To be elected, a candidate must receive 75% of the vote.

Ballots must be postmarked by December 31, 2017 and the results will be announced on January 24, 2018.

photo credit: Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images; Bill Greenblatt/UPI; Al Behrman/AP