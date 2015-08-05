http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/8-4-15-Carpenter-on-Chapman.mp3

The competition knows going in that in reality they only have eight innings to secure the game against the Cincinnati Reds–last night being a prime example of the difference Aroldis Chapman can make.

“He throws a ball that nobody else in the game throws,” said Matt Carpenter, who’s 2-run homer in the 3rd inning tallied the only scores of the game for the Cardinals. “He touches up to 104–I think he fell down and threw it 95 tonight. It’s a challenge. He doesn’t really give up home runs, he’s not a guy that you’re going to stand there and get three straight hits off of either. It’s tough on anybody. I don’t know anybody that likes facing that guy.”

Chapman has not been scored on by St. Louis since April 11, 2012 while posting one win, 13 saves, and striking out 40 batters in 23.1 innings pitched.

The home run was the 14th of the season for Carpenter, who is batting .429 (9-21) since he returned to the lead-off spot on July 30th.

Tonight, St. Louis will face David Holmberg, who is making just his second start of the season for the Reds. The Cardinals faced the lefty twice last season, scoring two runs in his 11.2 innings pitched.

photo credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports