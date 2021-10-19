EDWARDSVILLE - Chloe Koons qualified for the Class 2A state tournament by winning the singles, the doubles team of Hannah Colbert and Alyssa Wise won the title, Triad's Jocelyn Carmody and Marquette Catholic's Monica Wendle went through in the Class 1A singles and both the doubles teams from Triad and Jersey qualified as host schools Triad and Edwardsville won their respective team titles in the IHSA girls tennis sectionals, which concluded on Monday afternoon.

In Class 2A at the Edwardsville Tennis Center, the Tigers won the team title with 28 points, with O'Fallon finishing second with 18 points, Belleville East was third with 17 points, there was a four-way tie for fourth between Belleville West, Springfield, Quincy and Alton with eight points each, Collinsville was eighth with four points and Granite City finished ninth with no points.

In the singles semifinals, Koons won over Kelsey Dismukes of O'Fallon 6-0, 6-0, while Nishi Korrapati of Springfield won the other semifinal, defeating Belleville East's Kylee DelVecchio 3-6, 6-1, 6-1. In the third and fourth place match, DelVecchio won over Dismukes 6-4, 6-0, with Koons taking the title over Korrapati 6-1, 6-0.

In the doubles semifinals, Colbert and Wise won over the Maroons' Mariella Pellmann and Hailey Neal 6-4, 6-0, while O'Fallon's Megan Mueller and Ava Taylor won over East's Mia McIssac and Brodie Rauch 3-6, 6-1, 6-1. The third and fourth place match saw Pellmann and Neal defeat McIssac and Rauch 1-6, 6-4, 7-5, with Colbert and Wise defeating Mueller and Taylor for the championship 4-6. 6-0, 6-0.

In the Class 1A sectional, the host Knights won the team title with 22 points, Belleville Althoff Catholic was second with 13 points, Jersey was third with 11 points, the Explorers came in fourth with eight points, Roxana was fifth with four points, Civic Memorial and Metro-East Lutheran tied for sixth with two points each and East Alton-Wood River was eighth with no points.

In the singles semifinals, Carmody defeated the Crusaders' Caitlyn Conrad 6-1, 6-2, while Wendle won her semifinal over Natalie Cohn of Althoff 2-6, 6-4, 6-4. The third place match between the two Crusader teammates went to Cohn over Conrad 6-3, 6-3 and Carmody defeated Wendle for the championship 6-1, 6-2.

In the doubles, Triad's team of Karen Speer and Sami Hartoin defeated Jersey's Sabrina Ingram and Kate Jones 6-3, 6-2, while the Knights' McKinley Saffel and Caty Burton won over the Panthers' Lily Ingram and Elise Noble 6-1, 4-6, 6-3. In the all-Jersey third and fourth place match, Lily Ingram and Noble won over Sabrina Ingram and Jones 6-3, 6-1, and in the all-Triad final, Speer and Hartoin defeated Saffel and Burton 6-0, 6-4.

All the singles and doubles semifinalists qualified for their respective IHSA state tournaments, which will be held this Thursday through Saturday at Buffalo Grove High School and other venues throughout suburban Chicago.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

