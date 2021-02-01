The Millikin men’s and women’s Indoor Track and Field team opened its season facing Illinois Wesleyan and Augustana College at the Shirk Center in Bloomington, Illinois. Max Rogers (Carlinville, H.S.) was third in the Triple Jump at 12.75 meters.

Millikin won the women’s competition with 108 points. Illinois Wesleyan had 102 followed by Augustana at 79.

The Vikings won the men’s competition with 112 points followed by Millikin with 95 and Illinois Wesleyan with 80.



Granite City's Millett, Big Blue Wrestlers Sweep All Three Matches at Wheaton Duals

DECATUR — The Millikin wrestling team scored three wins at the Wheaton Duals on January 29 at Wheaton College. The Big Blue defeated Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) 44-3, Carthage College 60-0 and Wheaton College 41-4.

After picking up a win by forfeit at 125 pounds, the Big Blue won eight of the remaining matches contested on the mat against MSOE. DJ Millett (Granite City, H.S.) won in a 7-6 decision at 133 pounds.

Millikin steamrolled over Carthage winning three matches by forfeit and taking seven matches by fall. Millett, Carson, Shaylan Loomis-Lucas (Rock Island, Lincoln College), Birt, Nick White (Chicago, Triton College), Downs and Reyes all scored pins.

Millikin defeated Wheaton 41-4. Trey Pearcy (Charleston, H.S.), Millet, Carson, McCusker, Birt, Downs, Hagerbaumer and Reyes all won to go 3-0 on the day. McCusker, Birt and Hagerbaumer all improved to 6-0 on the season.

