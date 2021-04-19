Carlinville's Bobby Seal rushes for 279 Yards and 5 TDs on Saturday
CARLINVILLE - Bobby Seal rushed for 279 yards on 44 carries with five TD's to help Carlinville defeat Sacred Heart-Griffin JV plus squad Saturday.
Seal now has 920 yards rushing in 5 games with 14 touchdowns. He needs 80 yards on Friday night to join the 1,000 yard club at CHS.
