CARLINVILLE - The Carlinville Police Department today released information about a press conference held on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, by the Sangamon County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office in conjunction with the Carlinville Police Department, Macoupin County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office.

The Carlinville Police said on Monday the coroner announced Friday there had been numerous alleged incidents regarding the identification and treatment of human remains by Heinz Funeral Home/Family Care Cremations.

Carlinville Police Department along with the Macoupin County States Attorney’s Office and the Macoupin County Coroner’s Office have opened an investigation regarding these incidents.

Below, the Carlinville Police provided phone information for anyone else who may have had issues with the funeral home as the investigation continues.

Carlinville Police said: "If you believe you have been affected by this unfortunate event, please contact the Macoupin County Coroner’s Office at (618) 444-7304. Due to the ongoing investigation no further information can be released at this time. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Carlinville Police Department, 217-854-3221 or info@carlinvillepolice.com."

At this point, Heinz Funeral Home has not issued a statement about the investigation to Riverbender.com, but was contacted Monday morning.

The information provided is for informational purposes only. To protect the privacy of the victims and to prevent legal issues prosecuting the defendant(s), we will not provide specific information related to the investigation(s). Defendants are considered innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law.

