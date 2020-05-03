CARLINVILLE - Macoupin County Coroner Brad Targhetta released information late Saturday night that at 4:03 p.m. earlier in the day, he responded to a fatal airplane accident in a field approximately .5 miles south of Zelmer Memorial Airport located 1 mile south of Palymyra IL., in Macoupin County.

Targhetta said he responded to the scene of a single engine, two-seat 1996 Yakoviev Yak-52 airplane accident which was reported to Macoupin County 911.

Article continues after sponsor message

The pilot of the aircraft was Timothy Nelson, 61, of Carlinville. Nelson was the only one in the aircraft and was pronounced dead at the scene at 5 p.m. by Coroner Targhetta. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office and the FAA are investigating the incident.

Davis Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville will be handling funeral arrangements.

More like this: