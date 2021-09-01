CARLINVILLE - The Carlinville Public Library is hosting a library card sign-up drive during the month of September, as well as a pet food collection to benefit the Macoupin County Animal Shelter.

The library is inviting everyone in the Carlinville area without a library card to sign up for one. Anyone who has a permanent address, or who owns property within the Carlinville city limits, is entitled to a library card at no cost.

Children must be five years old to receive a library card, and only adult cards may be used to check out DVDs. Carlinville Public Library cardholders are also able to check out items from more than 500 other member libraries in the Illinois Heartland Library System.

Anyone living outside the Carlinville city limits, but within the Carlinville Community School District and having the Carlinville Public Library as their nearest public library, may pay a non-resident fee of $60 to obtain a card. The fee entitles any family member at the same address to receive a card.

These cards may be used at the Carlinville Public Library or any member library in the Illinois Heartland Library System. DVDs may only be checked out with adult library cards.

Anyone wanting to receive a library card must come into the library, and anyone 16 years or younger must have the signature of a parent or legal guardian. To apply for a juvenile card, the parent or guardian must bring a form of identification with the current address, a photo ID, and a bill or letter addressed to him/her at the address. The bill or letter must have been received in the past seven days.

Adults must bring a form of identification with their current permanent address, along with a photo ID, and a bill or letter addressed to them at that address. Again, the bill or letter must have been received in the past seven days.In other activities at the library, four-legged friends in need are the focus of a pet food drive through September 25. Pet food is being collected to be given to the county animal shelter, including Purina Dog & Puppy Chow, Purina Cat & Kitten Chow, Iams dry dog food, canned kitten food, and any brand of cat litter, preferably Tidy Cat.

Donations are welcome inside the library during normal business hours. Donors are asked not to deposit food or cat litter in the drop-off box outside the library.

Up to $5 in overdue item fines may be waived for each bag of dog or cat food, cat litter, or six cans of food.

For more information, contact the library at 217-854-3505 or mail@carlinvillelibrary.org.

