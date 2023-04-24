Carlinville High School Students Participate In State Math Contest Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CARLINVILLE - This past Saturday, the following students participated in the ICTM (Illinois Council of Teachers of Mathematics) State Math Contest. They had qualified for the event by having excellent scores at the regional level: Freshmen: Riley Owsley, Elyse Eldred, Anna Petrovich, Taylor Brandenburg, Isabella McCarthy, and Hannah Truax Article continues after sponsor message Junior: Tyler Summers Seniors: Charlie Wilson and Hayden Truax Print Version Submit a News Tip