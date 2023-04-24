CARLINVILLE - This past Saturday, the following students participated in the ICTM (Illinois Council of Teachers of Mathematics) State Math Contest. They had qualified for the event by having excellent scores at the regional level:

Freshmen: Riley Owsley, Elyse Eldred, Anna Petrovich, Taylor Brandenburg, Isabella McCarthy, and Hannah Truax

Junior: Tyler Summers

Seniors: Charlie Wilson and Hayden Truax

 