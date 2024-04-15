CARLINVILLE - Carlinville Community will host a Community Blood Drive with ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals. The blood drive will be from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Wednesday, May 1st at 201 W. Main Street, inside Elks Lodge.

What: Carlinville Community Blood Drive Sponsored by Carlinville Area Hospital Auxiliary

When: Wednesday, May 1st, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Where: Elks Lodge, 201 W. Main Street, Carlinville, IL

Appointments: To donate, please contact ImpactLife Springfield at (800) 747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 60045 to locate the drive. Appointments are requested.

Donor Eligibility Criteria: Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, please call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before 3/6/24 are eligible to give at this drive.

About Blood Donation: Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.

About ImpactLife: ImpactLife is the provider of blood products and services to more than 125 hospitals and Emergency Medical Services in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. In your area, ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to Carlinville Area Hospital.

All donors will receive an ImpactLife Promo Voucher for their choice of either an EGift Card-Target, Amazon, Walmart, Olive Garden etc., use Bonus Points in our online Donor Loyalty Store or direct a donation to Best Friends Animal Society.

