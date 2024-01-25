CARLINVILLE - A local children’s author will make a return appearance at the Carlinville Public Library with a new book.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Lee LoBue will read from his newest work, Hungry Dinosaur and the Bad Case of the

Article continues after sponsor message

LoBue, a Carlinville resident, also appeared at the library in November 2021 with an earlier book, Sleepy Dinosaur and the Bad Case of the Bedtime Roars, which was well-received by area readers.

Like LoBue’s first book, Hungry Dinosaur features colorful visuals and fun, quirky characters that provide an engaging reading experience. A discussion and coloring activities will also be offered in conjunction with the reading.

For more information on the reading or LoBue’s book, contact the Carlinville Public Library at 217-854-3505 or ilcivilwar@yahoo.com.

More like this:

Nov 30, 2023 - Mississippi River Festival To Be Discussed In Book Presentation At Carlinville Library

Oct 18, 2023 - Noted Author Taylor Pensoneau will Discuss his Books on Notorious Criminals  

Jan 4, 2024 - Hayner Public Library Hosts "St. Louis: The Best Sports Town In America With Ed Wheatley"

Dec 25, 2023 - Bald Eagles Make Incredible Comeback In Illinois, More On Topic At Free Carlinville Library Event

Dec 6, 2023 - The Hayner Public Library District Holds Second Annual Local Author Book Fair

 