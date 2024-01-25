CARLINVILLE - A local children’s author will make a return appearance at the Carlinville Public Library with a new book.

Lee LoBue will read from his newest work, Hungry Dinosaur and the Bad Case of the

LoBue, a Carlinville resident, also appeared at the library in November 2021 with an earlier book, Sleepy Dinosaur and the Bad Case of the Bedtime Roars, which was well-received by area readers.

Like LoBue’s first book, Hungry Dinosaur features colorful visuals and fun, quirky characters that provide an engaging reading experience. A discussion and coloring activities will also be offered in conjunction with the reading.

For more information on the reading or LoBue’s book, contact the Carlinville Public Library at 217-854-3505 or ilcivilwar@yahoo.com.

