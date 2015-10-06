BELLEVILLE - Caritas Family Solutions has named Kyle Williams as the volunteer coordinator for the agency. This new position will create a robust volunteer program that strengthens the agency programs and events. Williams will be responsible for developing and managing volunteer policies, procedures, and standards of volunteer service, and with the help of staff, developing and promoting a wide range of volunteer opportunities within the agency.

Williams earned a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology from the University of Illinois at ChampaignUrbana, managing a nonprofit student organization while enrolled as a student. He also has volunteer experience with Big Brothers Big Sisters, Habitat for Humanity and with organizing volunteer service trips around the country. Williams served in the Army National Guard for six years, earning the Army Commendation Medal in 2012 and Army Achievement Medal in 2013. Williams is a resident of Collinsville.

Caritas Family Solutions, founded in 1947, is a nonprofit, social services agency providing adoption, pregnancy care, foster care, counseling, senior assisted living, senior employment, Community Integrated Living Arrangements (CILAs) for people with developmental disabilities, juvenile offender therapy programs, and the St. John Bosco Children’s Center for abused and neglected children. Caritas serves more than 4,400 individuals annually throughout its 42- county service area through a network of quality services with a spirited, dedicated, professional staff who serve others with respect and dignity at every stage of life. Offices are located in Belleville, Carterville, Mount Vernon, Olney, East Alton, and Effingham. For additional information, visit the Caritas Family Solutions website at www.caritasfamilysolutions.org.

