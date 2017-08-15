ALTON – The Caring Circle Cancer Education and Support Group for Women will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 19, at OSF HealthCare Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building, 815 E. 5th St., First Floor Auditorium A, Alton.

This month’s theme is “Sizzling Summer Social Session”, and will be facilitated by Heather Jones, RMA, patient navigator. Heather will share tips on how to handle the summer heat during and after treatments. A special activity is also planned for the group to enjoy.

Held monthly on the third Saturday, Caring Circle is led by experienced cancer care professionals from OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence and offers women with cancer a chance to connect with other women about their experiences. A light continental breakfast will be provided.

For more information or to register, contact Heather Jones at (618) 474-6791. To RSVP online, visit www.osfsaintanthonys.org and click on View Classes & Events.

