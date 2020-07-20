ALTON - The winners of the Riverbender.com Storm Photo Contest were Cari Frye and Paul Graves.

Frye had a dramatic storm photo of dark, low clouds reaching the ground. The photo was taken in an area farm field during the storm. Graves’ winning photo showed the destruction of a shed that was stricken by a fallen tree.

A total of 128 people submitted Facebook photos and competed in the Storm Photo Contest.

Frye and Graves will each receive a $100 check for their photo.

Thank you to all of the entrants of the contest for sharing your photos!

The windstorm/thunderstorm hit the area around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Alton and Edwardsville appeared to suffer the most damage of any community in the region. Trees were blown down, knocked into power lines, and in Alton, a roof was blown off of a home. Many in the region were without power after the storm hit.

