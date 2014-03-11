GODFREY – Lewis and Clark’s Career and Employment Services is looking for professional clothing donations to stock its new Career Closet and help students find jobs and internships in their fields.

“Clothes can be of any color, brand or style, as long as they are in good shape, but solids are better for interviews than patterns,” said Alice Bunjan, director of Career and Employment Services.

Shoes and accessories are also welcome.

Donations should be cleaned, pressed and brought on hangers to TR 241. For donors who cannot make it to TR 241, arrangements can be made for pick up on campus or close to campus.

Students who are preparing to enter the workforce and need a professional-looking outfit for an interview can come to Career Services or call for an appointment. They do not have to meet any other specific criteria, but are limited to one outfit per person.

“This is important because the first impression is an integral part of the interview process. Proper grooming and dress can make or break an interview,” Bunjan said. “Many students and graduates have very tight or non-existent budgets and this offers them a chance to dress like professionals for free. “

The program is modeled after Dress for Success, a national program founded in 1996.

“I looked for a Dress for Success location in this area and there is not one, so we decided to start our own. We have been collecting items since this past summer and could use more donations before we open it up to students,” Bunjan said.

Men's Professional Interview Attire 1. Suit (solid color) 2. Long sleeve shirt (white or coordinated with the suit) 3. Belt 4. Tie 5. Dark socks, conservative leather shoes 6. Little or no jewelry 7. Neat, professional hairstyle 8. Limit the aftershave 9. Neatly trimmed nails 10. Portfolio or briefcase

Women's Professional Interview Attire 1. Suit or jacket that matches the skirt or slacks. 2. The suit skirt should be long enough so you can sit down comfortably 3. Coordinated blouse 4. Conservative shoes 5. Limited jewelry (no dangling earrings or arms full of bracelets) 6. No jewelry is better than cheap jewelry 7. Professional hairstyle 8. Light make-up and perfume 9. Neatly manicured clean nails 10. Portfolio or briefcase

Contact Career and Employment Services at (618) 468-5500 or at abunjan@lc.edu . Visit their web page at www.lc.edu/career .

