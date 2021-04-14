EDWARDSVILLE — Careers services and training are available to those receiving unemployment benefits.

“Many Madison County residents have found themselves without jobs and receiving unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic and Employment and Training can help,” Director of Employment and Training Tony Fuhrmann said.

Fuhrmann said Employment and Training offers funds for training for new careers.

“Individuals receiving unemployment benefits are eligible to receive training and continue to receive unemployment,” he said.

The department offers a variety of services designed to assist job seekers to include: job listings, skills assessment, career counseling, resume assistance, job search assistance, vocational training, on-the-job training, job and career fairs, referral services and many other types of employment assistance.

Tuition assistance is offered for training for a variety of programs from private schools, community colleges, and other training institutions. Training can be short term (4 to 16 weeks) or longer term (up to 18 to 24 months).

Career specialists and the career navigator can provide additional program information and assist with the application process.

The Resource Room also provides a space for individuals to find current job openings in the area through the job board. Computers are available for job search purposes, as well as assistance with applications and resume development. Information regarding local job fairs is displayed in the resource room as well.

“Madison, Bond, Jersey, and Calhoun County residents currently receiving unemployment are eligible to receive all of these services, at no cost,” Fuhrmann said.

Employment and Training staff are available to answer questions for customers with general inquiries or who need further assistance with their job search. The department is located at 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River and currently requires an appointment.

Those seeking assistance as well as businesses who would like to promote current job openings should call (618) 296-4301.

“The end of extended benefits on Sept. 30 will be here sooner than you realize and now is the time to invest in yourself with career training at no-cost,” Fuhrmann said.

