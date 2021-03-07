EDWARDSVILLE - As a career educator for almost 30 years, a mom of two Edwardsville High School graduates, and a current Edwardsville District 7 school board member, Jennifer Brumback is dedicated to putting her collected experiences to work on behalf of the children, teachers and families she serves. On April 6th, Brumback is running for re-election to the Board of Education to continue her mission of investing in a future for all students.

The wife of a former U.S. Air Force career member, Brumback traveled and taught all over the world. Through her roles in various academic settings, from elite private schools to public career technical education (CTE) programs, as well as her current position as Chief Academic Officer with East St. Louis District 189, Brumback quickly learned equitable access to vital resources and support is crucial for students' success.

"When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it exposed the educational gaps that affect every school district in the country," Brumback said. "Possible barriers to a child's education, such as implicit biases, poverty, transportation or technology limitations, or a learning disability, can force them to fall behind, unable to catch up with their classmates. As a board member, it's my duty to use my voice and ask two essential questions anytime there's a decision in front of us - 'That may work for 80% of students, but does it work for the other 20%? If not, what are we going to do to make it equitable for all?'"

This effort also includes making technology more accessible to students, enhancing communication between schools and parents, and improving intervention supports for children who are struggling.

In addition to ensuring an equitable education for every student, Brumback is determined to rebuild the District's CTE program. Over the past 20 years, according to Brumback, vocational students have been pushed to the sidelines while education efforts focused on the college-bound.

"Knowing that blue-collar jobs are going unfulfilled in our community, I've used my experience in CTE education and my skills in partnership building to create opportunities for students who want to turn their talents into high-paying trade careers," she explained. "Since joining the District 7 Board two years ago, we formed an agreement with a local union to provide apprenticeships for students and partnered with Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 to share CTE resources."

Brumback's goals for the next two years consist of increasing access to educational programs held off the EHS campus, improving the District's CTE facilities and equipment, and working with local community colleges to develop dual-credit education plans.

For Brumback, her work on the school board has been her way to give back to the community that embraced her family when they moved to Edwardsville nine years ago. Brumback noted her children's experiences at EHS fully prepared them for their leap into secondary education. Her son, a former EHS band member, is currently studying illustration at Columbia College Chicago, while her daughter, a former Interact member, is attending Quincy University for criminal justice. During her children's time in District 7, Brumback volunteered for a number of school-based activities, including a position as EHS Band Booster treasurer.

"Even though my kids are in college, I wanted to work toward the continued development of our community and schools. My role on the school board has granted me that opportunity, and I hope to continue providing support to students as they explore and pursue their gifts, talents and passions!"

For more information on Brumback and her stance on the issues facing District 7, please visit www.jenniferbrumback.com.

