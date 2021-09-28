GLEN CARBON - The St. Louis Cardinals Spanish broadcasters, Polo Ascencio and Bengie Molina joined Father McGivney Catholic High School students in their St. Louis University Dual Credit Spanish 4 class on Sept 28th.

Throughout the history of the franchise, Cardinals fans have seen and heard legendary baseball broadcasters. Now, if you look a couple feet to the left from the FOX Sports Midwest and the KMOX booths you will find the two new voices of the Cardinals. Their names are Polo Ascencio and Bengie Molina, and they are the first broadcasters to be recognized as the Spanish voices of the Cardinals. On September 28th, the FMCHS students will have the very unique and exciting opportunity to meet and visit with them.

Marketing Director, Elizabeth Moody explains, “This unique opportunity was presented to us by Tim Henke, a McGivney parent, and we jumped on the opportunity. We are blessed to have parents, teachers, and supporters who continue to help bring exciting opportunities to our students. Understanding different people and their cultures is one of the best ways we can learn from each other, and learn more about ourselves.”

Players’ families listen to Ascencio and Molina from all over the world. Fans connect with the two over social media to tell them where they’re listening from. Principal Joseph Lombardi says, “We teach our students that learning another language can literally open new doors for them and offer them new opportunities that they would have never imagined. Having the STL Cardinals Broadcasters come to the school to meet with the class, is a real-life example of just that. I am very excited for our students and thankful to the broadcasters for giving our students this opportunity.”

