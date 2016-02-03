St. John’s Community Care partners with Alzheimer’s Association to host new program

Edwardsville – In partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association, St. John’s Community Care is proud to announce a new program for people with memory loss: Cardinals Reminiscence League (CRL). CRL builds on the reminiscence therapy concept that memorabilia and other prompts can be used to stimulate conversations about shared memories of past experiences. Individuals with mild memory loss or in the early stages of dementia meet to share pleasant baseball memories in hopes of enhancing their mood and communication skills.

St. John’s Community Care will provide this free program, launched and supported by the Alzheimer’s Association, to those with Alzheimer’s and related dementia, as well as their care partners.

“We are extremely happy to be able to offer this valuable program in Edwardsville. Cardinal Reminiscence League is a bold, optimistic and innovative approach to aid people with memory loss. Programs like this are a vision for how we can change the way we think and care for people with memory loss,” said Nancy Berry, Executive Director for St. John’s Community Care.

“The Alzheimer’s Association has had success hosting the Cardinals Reminiscence League and is excited to partner with St. John’s Community Care to expand this group and reach more people,” said Stephanie Rohlfs-Young, Alzheimer’s Association St. Louis Chapter Vice President of Programs.

The CRL program was originally developed in 2011 as a partnership between the Alzheimer’s Association St. Louis Chapter, Saint Louis University, St. Louis Veterans Administration (VA), St. Louis Cardinals baseball organization and the Cardinals’ Hall of Fame Museum.

The first session of the new program hosted at St. John’s Community Care will be on March 17, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at St. John’s Community Care Adult Day Center located at 1015 B. Century Drive – University Pointe II in Edwardsville.

The program is the brainchild of John Morley, M.D., director of geriatric medicine at Saint Louis University. Dr. Morley was inspired by the Football Reminiscence Partnership of Scotland, where soccer is more than a pastime. Much like Cardinals baseball, it is a passion.

“Individuals with dementia and a caregiver are invited to participate. We have seen a high level of interest over the years,” said Rohlfs-Young. “It’s a true testament to how beneficial the program is and how St. Louisans love their team!”

Visit www.alz.org/stl/CRL to learn more about Cardinals Reminiscence League and the participating locations.

For more information about St. John’s Community Care visit, www.stjohnscc.org or call 618-656-7090.



For more information about Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/stl or call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association is the world leader in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The St. Louis Chapter serves 38 counties in eastern Missouri and western Illinois, providing comprehensive care and support programs. The Alzheimer’s Association mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. For additional information about the disease, family support or research, visit the Alzheimer's Association St. Louis Chapter web site at www.alz.org/stl, or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.



About St. John’s Community Care

St. John’s Community Care has been the leader in aging and dementia care support services and resources in our community since 1985. St. John’s is an outreach ministry of St. John Evangelical United Church of Christ in Collinsville, IL. For much of the past 30 years, St. John’s Community Care has focused on ways to help families care for an aging or disabled loved one, with special efforts for those experiencing memory loss or dementia. For additional information about services or programs, visit St. John’s Community Care web site at www.stjohnscc.org, or call 618-344-5008.

