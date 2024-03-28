LOS ANGELES - The St. Louis Cardinals are set to open their 133rd season in the National League at Dodger Stadium against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with the first pitch set for 3:10 p.m., St. Louis time, on Thursday, March 28, 2024, with the game to be televised on Bally Sports Midwest.

The Cardinals, winners of 20 National League pennants and 11 World Championships, will be seeking to win their first pennant since 2013, and their first championship since 2011, as St. Louis opens up at Los Angeles for the first time since 1984.

Article continues after sponsor message

The home opener is set for next Thursday, Apr. 4, against the Miami Marlins, and the unofficial civic holiday in St. Louis will have activities and parties all around the ballpark area. Pep rallies, sponsored by local radio and television stations, will take place during the mid-day period. while the opening ceremonies inside Busch Stadium, featuring the traditional parade of the Budweiser Clydesdales, the motorcade of the players, the introduction of the Cardinal Hall of Famers and other ceremonies.

At Ballpark Village, located across from Busch Stadium, a watch party is set for Thursday, at Bally's Sports Midwest Live!, where the giant television screen will show the game, with standing room and seating available on a first-come, first served basis. The restaurants in the vicinity, including Cardinal Nation, will have food and drink available during the game.

First pitch is also set for 3:10 p.m. at the ballpark.

More like this: