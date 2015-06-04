The Sierra Club is partnering with the Community Cultivators and Senior Services Plus, Inc. to offer two FREE workshops presented by Sierra Club member Roger Glotfelty, owner of Advanced Sustainable Technologies L.L.C. The workshops will take place on Tuesday, June 9th at 6 p.m. at Jaime Hines Discovery Garden at La Vista Park in Godfrey and again on Tuesday, June 16th at 10 a.m. at Senior Services Plus, Inc. at 2603 N. Rodgers in Alton.

Workshop participants will learn how to build fertile organic soil with Biochar, Sea Minerals and Compost and grow food with balanced, complete nutrients in a process called Terra Preta. Terra Preta, the technique of using biochar to improve the soils’ fertility, originated in the Amazon basin at least 2500 years ago.

“This method will help local gardeners grow nutrient-dense food, boost and balance primary minerals and complete the full spectrum of Trace Elements, while also increasing their soil biomass and sequester carbon,” said Glotfelty. “I’m really interested in helping the Earth store carbon – we need to figure this out sooner than later.”

Glotfelty will explain and answer questions about beneficial microbe diversity and activity while applying 37 strains of such diversity onto the garden bed that will be built during the workshop. “Ultimately, this process will assure that natural biologically available sources of Nitrogen and Phosphorus for your garden increase your plant growth while helping your soils ability to retain water,” said Glotfelty.

Please RSVP your name and the number in your party by the day before each event to: christine.favilla@sierraclub.org or 618-462-6802.

