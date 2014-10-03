Senior Services Plus Staff Lends Helping Hand for the Metro East Community

On Friday, October 10th from 10am-2pm, Senior Services Plus staff and volunteers will be offering a "Helping Hands" Car Wash, with all proceeds benefitting the United Way.

United Way funding has helped Senior Services Plus to continue to serve the senior population in the Metro East Community through its Meals On Wheels, Information & Assistance, and Independent Lifestyle Solutions programs. The agency is inviting the public to have their vehicle washed for a worthy cause.

"This year, our fitness staff will be coordinating the car wash as a chance to raise funds and awareness for the United Way," said Wellness Coordinator Juli Eikmann. "We look forward to seeing members of the community come out so we get a chance to interact with the public."

The car wash will take place in the parking lot behind the senior center, located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton. A $10.00 donation is being asked for each vehicle.

For more information, please call 618-465-3298 ext. 100 or visit the agency's website, www.seniorservicesplus.org.

