BETHALTO - In the past couple of weeks, a large region of Illinois and Missouri have been targeted by what is believed to be one group of subjects who are stealing and burglarizing vehicles.

Last night they targeted Bethalto, burglarizing multiple unlocked vehicles and stealing two cars from the areas of Logan, Shellview, and Silver Streets.

“The group is believed to be made up of numerous juveniles/teens from the St. Louis area, who are entering unlocked vehicles taking valuables, to include money, guns, and purses. They are also stealing those cars they find that have the keys in them. They are driving stolen vehicles, and or cars with stolen license plates and are targeting residential areas between the hours of 2 a.m. and 4 a.m,” said Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon

The same group is suspected of targeted communities in Madison, Jersey, and Greene Counties in Illinois, as well as Bowling Green Missouri, in the past couple of weeks. They have been pursued by regional police departments, and are willing to risk not only their lives but all of the police lives to avoid apprehension.

Police are doing what they can to identify and apprehend the subjects, but until that happens, we can all prevent this from continuing by simply locking our cars and removing valuables from them.

Anyone with surveillance footage from overnight in the noted areas that captured these subjects is asked to contact the police department at 618-377-5266.

If anyone is to interrupt this type of activity, please call 911 immediately. Do not confront burglary suspects as that response recently resulted in an Alton area resident being shot at by a group of vehicle burglary suspects.

