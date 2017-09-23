ALTON - The Alton Fire Department responded to a call Saturday morning at 7:42 a.m. for an accident involving a car striking a house on State Street in Alton.

Battalion Chief Brad Sweetman of the Alton Fire Department said there were no life-threatening injuries but two people were taken to the hospital.

“An occupant of the vehicle was transported to the hospital as well as an occupant inside the home,” Sweetman said.

Sweetman added that there was heavy structural damage to the front of home.

The Alton Police Department said they are currently investigating and may be pursuing charges for driving under the influence.

