

ALTON - The Alton Fire Department's quick response once again was the difference when a salvage vehicle caught fire near the old Clara Barton School Monday night. The fire call to Alton came in at 8:09 p.m. Monday.

Alton Fire Capt. Derrick Richardson said the car next to the building was totalled. However, the vehicle was not workable before the fire. There were also three other salvage vehicles involved parked on the lot.

"Thankfully, the old Clara Barton School building did not catch fire," Capt. Richardson said. "We had a full response and and they did a great job of sizing up the situation and attacking the fire. The scrap cars belonged to the owner of the building."

The exterior brick of the old Clara Barton School building was singed by the fire, but that was the extent of damage because of the firefighters' actions.

Capt. Richardson said a a determination has not yet been made on what caused the fire.

