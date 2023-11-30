WOOD RIVER - Captains Brian Crawford and Leonard Revelle have marked a significant milestone with the Wood River Fire Department - their 30th anniversary.

Captain Brian Crawford has been the commander of B-Shift since his promotion in 2017. He started with WRFD as a paid-on-call member in 1990 and was hired full-time 30 years ago on Nov. 22, 1993. Revelle marked his 30th anniversary this past summer, Wood River Fire Chief Wade Stahlhut said on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

“Both their perspectives from a knowledge base with experience and commitment and dedication to the department through 30 years has been extraordinary,” Chief Stahlhut said. “When those two decide to retire, their shoes will be extremely hard to fill.”

The pair lead two of three shifts with the Wood River Fire Department, Chief Stahlhut said, adding he has counted significantly on both men.

East Alton Fire Chief Tim Quigley said he had enjoyed working with both and both had been “professional assets” to the Wood River area.

