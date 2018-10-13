ALTON - The Alton Fire Department said goodbye to Captain Rick Orban Friday afternoon, wishing him luck on his next step in his career.

On his last day while at the department Captain Orban said he truly loves being a firefighter and will deeply miss department.

Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said Captain Orban will be greatly missed by the department.

“He spent twenty-six and half years with us,” Sebold said. “He was a very integral part of the department, he was one of my go-to guys. He has worked in the inspection doing business inspections, car seat installations, in addition to maintaining his paramedic license throughout his career.”

