ALTON - The Alton Fire Department said goodbye to Captain Rick Orban Friday afternoon, wishing him luck on his next step in his career.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

On his last day while at the department Captain Orban said he truly loves being a firefighter and will deeply miss department.

Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said Captain Orban will be greatly missed by the department.

“He spent twenty-six and half years with us,” Sebold said. “He was a very integral part of the department, he was one of my go-to guys. He has worked in the inspection doing business inspections, car seat installations, in addition to maintaining his paramedic license throughout his career.”

More like this:

Feb 12, 2024 - Lived Life Of Public Service: Retired East Alton Fire Chief Dies

Feb 13, 2024 - Marquette Recognizes Its Highly Successful Scholar Bowl Team Seniors

Dec 22, 2023 - Former Washington University Chief Of Police Now Leads SIUE Force

6 days ago - Salvation Army Addresses Concerns And Future Of Hope House

Jan 10, 2024 - Drew Gaworski is Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Student of the Month

 